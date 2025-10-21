Listing Indian batters with 1,000-plus runs in Women's World Cups 

#2

Harmanpreet Kaur - 1,021 runs

Harmanpreet's journey in the ICC Women's ODI World Cups has been remarkable. The 70 against England took her to a tally of 1,017 runs from 31 World Cup matches at a remarkable average of 46.22. This was her 5th World Cup fifty. She also owns three tons. Harmanpreet's 171* vs Australia in 2017 is the joint-fourth-highest individual score in WCs. It is also the highest for India.