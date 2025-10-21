Listing Indian batters with 1,000-plus runs in Women's World Cups
What's the story
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, on Sunday, became the second batter from her country to complete 1,000 runs in ICC Women's World Cups. The milestone came during India's chase of 289 against England. The star batter scored a superb 70-run knock, though India narrowly lost the game by four runs. On this note, we look at the Indian batters with 1,000-plus in Women's World Cups.
#2
Harmanpreet Kaur - 1,021 runs
Harmanpreet's journey in the ICC Women's ODI World Cups has been remarkable. The 70 against England took her to a tally of 1,017 runs from 31 World Cup matches at a remarkable average of 46.22. This was her 5th World Cup fifty. She also owns three tons. Harmanpreet's 171* vs Australia in 2017 is the joint-fourth-highest individual score in WCs. It is also the highest for India.
#1
Mithali Raj - 1,321 runs
Former captain Mithali Raj is India's highest run-scorer in World Cup history, scoring a total of 1,321 runs at an average of 47.17 across 33 matches. New Zealand's Deborah Hockley (1,501) is the only one ahead of Mithali in terms of WC runs. The Indian legend clocked 13 50-plus scores in the tourney, including a couple of hundreds.