Laureus World Team of Year: Indian women's cricket team nominated

In a major development, the Indian women's cricket team has been nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Team of the Year Award, announced the BCCI on March 3. The nomination comes after a historic year for Indian cricket, especially with the team's first-ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup win in 2025. Notably, the annual awards honor the "greatest and most inspirational sporting achievements of the year."

Milestone achievement Historic World Cup win The Indian team's historic Women's World Cup title in 2025 was a defining moment in the sport's history. The team exhibited extraordinary composure and collective resilience throughout the tournament, defeating top-ranked teams en route to lifting the trophy. It was India's first-ever major ICC title as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated South Africa in a high-octane final in Navi Mumbai.

Information Fourth different side to win the cup India became the fourth different side to win the Women's ODI World Cup, joining Australia (7), England (4), and New Zealand (1). India were the two-time runners-up before this event (2017 and 2005).

Competition Other nominees for the award The Indian women's cricket team is now in the running for the prestigious award among other eminent sides across sports. The list includes France's Paris Saint-Germain (football), the UK's McLaren Formula 1 team, the European Ryder Cup Team (golf), the England women's football team (UK), and the USA's Oklahoma City Thunder (basketball). The nominees across categories are decided by votes from over 1,000 sports media representatives across 70 countries.

