IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni bolster CSK at No. 3?

As the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a bold prediction about MS Dhoni 's role at Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Despite his international retirement nearly six years ago, Dhoni is still an active player in the IPL. And Ashwin has predicted that Dhoni could play the Powerplay aggressor in the impending IPL edition. Here are further details.

Role change Dhoni's potential new role in IPL 2026 With the addition of wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, many fans speculate that Dhoni might take on a non-playing role or even come in as an impact player in IPL 2026. However, Ashwin thinks otherwise. He believes that Dhoni will continue to play and may even bat at No. 3 during the Powerplay. This is a strategic move aimed at capitalizing on conditions during the batting Powerplay for CSK's benefit.

Fitness focus Observations on Dhoni's fitness Ashwin noted that Dhoni has already started practicing and looks fit. "Some said he may not play in the XI, or this might be his last season. But it looks like he got motivated seeing Imran Tahir," said the former Indian spinner on his YouTube channel. "Looking at him, it doesn't look like he'll bat at No.9. He looks like he'll come out to bat at No.3 in the Powerplay and be the enforcer, the way he has begun practice."

Past season How CSK, Dhoni fared in IPL 2025 Last season, CSK finished 10th with eight points from 14 matches. Dhoni scored just 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17 in those games, batting primarily in the lower middle order. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the regular skipper, was ruled out midway through the tournament with an injury. Dhoni stepped in as the stand-in skipper but couldn't change CSK's fortunes. It was also the final IPL season of Ashwin, who played for the Yellow Army.

Do you know? Has Dhoni batted at three in IPL? According to ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has played eight innings at No. 3 in the IPL. He has scored 196 runs in those matches at a strike rate of 124.84. His tally also includes a half-century and 5 sixes.