IPL 2027 auction set for December 16 in Goa
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2027 season is set to be held on December 16 at the ITC Grand Goa. The date and venue were confirmed in a WhatsApp message sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logistics team on Saturday, reported Cricbuzz. However, no formal email has yet been sent to franchise owners or chief executives regarding this development.
Briefing details
Auction briefing on December 15
Along with the auction date, the BCCI message also mentioned that an auction briefing will be held on December 15 at the same venue.
This is to help franchise owners and chief executives prepare for the upcoming player auction.
The communication was only meant to facilitate logistics and travel bookings to Goa, as per reports from multiple IPL franchises who received it.
Future updates
Possible changes to auction date
While the date and venue for the IPL 2027 player auction have been revealed, it remains unclear if the date will be changed later.
A formal communication is expected to be sent to IPL owners and CEOs in due course, according to reports.
This will likely provide more clarity on any potential changes or confirmations regarding the auction schedule.
Return
IPL auction returns to India
The IPL auction is set to be held in India for the first time in three years. The last time India hosted an auction was before the 2023 season.
Since then, the event has been hosted abroad, with Dubai hosting the 2024 auction, Jeddah hosting the mega-auction in 2025, and Abu Dhabi hosting a mini-auction in 2026.
Information
RCB are the defending champions
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Rajat Patidar, are the reigning IPL champions, having won successive titles in 2025 and 2026. The Royal Challengers defeated the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in the final this year.