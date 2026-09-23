IPL 2027 auction to be held in Goa: Details here
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the mini-auction for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be held in Goa. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the news on Wednesday. He told ANI, "This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations - Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi last year - we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December."
Auction history
IPL auction returning to India
The IPL auction is set to be held in India for the first time in three years. The last time India hosted an auction was before the 2023 season.
Since then, the event has been hosted abroad, with Dubai hosting the 2024 auction, Jeddah hosting the mega-auction in 2025, and Abu Dhabi hosting a mini-auction in 2026.
Auction details
Details of IPL 2027 auction
While the exact dates for the IPL 2027 auction are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to take place in December.
This will be a mini-auction, marking the end of the player selection process for franchises in the 2023-27 cycle.
While the IPL 2027 auction will be held in India, sources earlier told Cricbuzz that next year's mega auction could again be staged overseas.
Team updates
Key changes ahead of IPL 2027
Ahead of the IPL 2027, teams have already started making player movements and personnel changes.
Delhi Capitals (DC) welcomed Rishabh Pant back, while Kuldeep Yadav has moved from DC to Lucknow Super Giants in a high-profile swap.
Chennai Super Kings recently appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as head coach, while Kolkata Knight Riders is on the lookout for a new captain after Ajinkya Rahane retired.
Information
RCB are the reigning champions
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Rajat Patidar, are the reigning IPL champions, having won successive titles in 2025 and 2026. The Royal Challengers defeated the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in the final this year.