IPL 2027 auction to be held in India: Details here
What's the story
According to a Cricbuzz report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will take place in India. This decision marks a departure from the recent trend of hosting the event overseas. The report added that it was a key takeaway from an IPL Governing Council meeting on Tuesday, September 15.
Past locations
IPL auctions since 2023
Since the 2023 auction in Kochi, the IPL auction has been held outside India.
Dubai, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi have hosted the last few editions of this high-profile event.
However, this year the BCCI has decided to bring the auction back home for a mini-auction format.
While the IPL 2027 auction will be held in India, sources told Cricbuzz that next year's mega auction could again be staged overseas.
Previous years
What about previous years?
Last year, the mini-auction for the 2026 season was held at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.
This marked the third consecutive year of the auction being held overseas, with the previous editions taking place in Dubai and Jeddah over two days.
However, last year, it was a single-day event due to a smaller player pool for the mini-auction.
The impending auction is expected to be a similar affair.