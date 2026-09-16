IPL 2027 auction to be held in India: Details here

Since the 2023 auction in Kochi, the IPL auction has been held outside India.

Dubai, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi have hosted the last few editions of this high-profile event.

However, this year the BCCI has decided to bring the auction back home for a mini-auction format.

While the IPL 2027 auction will be held in India, sources told Cricbuzz that next year's mega auction could again be staged overseas.