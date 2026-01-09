Paul Stirling to lead Ireland in 2026 T20 World Cup
Ireland have announced their squad for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Veteran batter Paul Stirling will captain the team for the second consecutive time. The squad features three new players from the one that participated in the 2024 edition in West Indies and USA - Tim Tector, Ben Calitz, and Matthew Humphreys.
Andrew White, National Men's Selector, expressed his excitement for the upcoming tournament. "To say we are very much looking forward to this T20 World Cup is an under-statement. After a memorable 2022 tournament, we probably weren't at our best in 2024 - and have been waiting to rectify that ever since," White said.
The Ireland squad for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup includes Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy and Harry Tector. The team also features Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker (vc), Ben White and Craig Young.
Ireland have been drawn into Group B with co-hosts Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman, and Zimbabwe. Their campaign will start against Sri Lanka on February 8 in Colombo. All group stage matches will be played in Sri Lanka. "We have played a fair bit in this part of the world in the last few years, so we will be in a good position to plan and prepare thoroughly, and be ready for the challenge when the time comes," White added.
