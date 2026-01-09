Paul Stirling to lead Ireland in 2026 T20 World Cup

Andrew White, National Men's Selector, expressed his excitement for the upcoming tournament. "To say we are very much looking forward to this T20 World Cup is an under-statement. After a memorable 2022 tournament, we probably weren't at our best in 2024 - and have been waiting to rectify that ever since," White said.

Match schedule

Ireland's group stage matches in Sri Lanka

Ireland have been drawn into Group B with co-hosts Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman, and Zimbabwe. Their campaign will start against Sri Lanka on February 8 in Colombo. All group stage matches will be played in Sri Lanka. "We have played a fair bit in this part of the world in the last few years, so we will be in a good position to plan and prepare thoroughly, and be ready for the challenge when the time comes," White added.