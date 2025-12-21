In-form Jacob Duffy claims another Test four-fer vs WI: Stats 

West Indies are facing a daunting challenge in the third Test against New Zealand , as they chase a massive target of 462 in Mount Maunganui. The match will enter its final day, with the visitors at 43/0, still needing another 419 runs to secure victory. While centuries from NZ openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham headlined Day 4, Jacob Duffy also played a vital role in putting NZ on command. The in-form pacer claimed four wickets in WI's first innings.

Spell A fine spell from Duffy Duffy broke a 111-run opening partnership on Day 3 morning by trapping both openers Brandon King (63) and John Campbell (45). His other two wickets came on Day 4 as Anderson Phillip (17) and Shai Hope (4) fell to him. The pacer's brilliance toward the end meant WI went from 386/6 to 420 all-out. As NZ had declared at 575/8 batting first, they earned a significant 155-run lead.

Match overview New Zealand's dominance in the match Conway (100) and Latham (101) made their bat talk in the third innings. The pair became the first opening duo to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. Kane Williamson (40* off 37) and Rachin Ravindra (46* off 23) provided the late impetus as NZ declared at 306/2 (54 overs). Chasing a daunting target of 462 runs, West Indies were at 43/0 at stumps on Day 4.

Stats 18 wickets in the series for Duffy Duffy finished his spell with 4/86 from 35 overs. The in-form pacer, who claimed fifers in each of the first two Tests, has now raced to 18 wickets in the ongoing series at 18.39, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in Tests, he now boasts 20 wickets from four Tests at 19.15. Overall, Duffy took his 13th four-fer in First-Class cricket. He now has 338 wickets from 112 red-ball games at an average of 31-plus (5W: 15).