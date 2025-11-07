'It's a pinch-yourself moment': Australia's Jake Weatherald on Ashes selection

Jake Weatherald, the aggressive left-handed batsman, has been named in Australia 's 15-man squad for the first Ashes Test in Perth. The selection comes after a remarkable turnaround in his career with Tasmania. The Darwin-raised cricketer started his first-class career on a high note in South Australia but faced a slump in form and mental health challenges that led to him being dropped from the Sheffield Shield team.

Career revival Impressive stats since moving to Tasmania Since moving to Tasmania, Weatherald has scored an impressive 1,391 runs at an average of 53.5 in his last 15 first-class matches. This stellar performance has put him in contention for opening the batting for Australia this summer. "Playing for Australia's the hardest thing to do in Australian sport," Weatherald said after his selection, as per ESPNcricinfo. "It was always a goal that felt maybe a little bit out of reach at times."

Selection impact A pinch-yourself moment for Weatherald The news of his selection came as a surprise to Weatherald, who was out having coffee with friends when George Bailey called him. "It's a pinch-yourself moment," he said. "As a kid in Australia, you grow up wanting to play professional sport; representing Australia in cricket is the highest honor and something that I've aspired to my whole career."

Team dynamics Opening with Khawaja? If selected, Weatherald will open the batting with Usman Khawaja. Despite Khawaja's recent support for Matt Renshaw's Australian recall, Weatherald isn't worried. "You get the backing of someone like that who's played so much first-class cricket, so much Test cricket," he said. "I'd be really excited to partner up with him at some point."