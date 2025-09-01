Jamie Overton takes indefinite break from red-ball cricket: Here's why

In a major development, England all-rounder Jamie Overton has announced an indefinite break from red-ball cricket on September 1. The decision comes as he wants to focus on white-ball formats. Overton, who made his Test debut in 2022, has featured only twice for England. His last appearance was the 5th Test against England The Oval this year. Overall, the speedster has played 99 red-ball games.

Journey 'Fortunate to have played 99 First-Class matches' In a recent media post, Overton announced that he will take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket. "After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red ball cricket. I feel extremely fortunate to have played 99 FC matches, including two Test matches for England," he said. Overton also emphasized the importance of red-ball cricket in his professional career.

Personal reflections Importance of red-ball cricket Overton added that red-ball cricket has been the gateway to every opportunity he has had so far. "It's where I learned the game, and it fueled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long," he wrote. "However, at this stage of my career with demands of cricket across a 12-month calender, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally."