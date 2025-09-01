England announce XI for SA ODI; uncapped Sonny Baker included 

Hampshire's rising star, Sonny Baker, is all set to make his international debut for England in the 1st ODI against South Africa . The match will be played on Tuesday at Headingley. The 22-year-old fast bowler has been a standout performer this season, taking nine wickets in The Hundred at an average of around 16. He also has an impressive record of 24 wickets in List A cricket with an average of 24.04.

Team composition Baker to join seasoned pacers Baker will join seasoned players like Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Adil Rashid in England's bowling line-up. He made headlines with a stunning hat-trick for Manchester Originals against Northern Superchargers. The batting order will see Jamie Smith open with Ben Duckett, Joe Root at No. 3, and captain Harry Brook at No. 4. Former captain Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell are also part of the squad along with off-spin all-rounder Will Jacks who comes in at No. 7.

Career progression Baker's stellar performance in The Hundred Baker's inclusion in the England squad comes after a stellar performance for Manchester Originals in The Hundred, where he regularly bowled at speeds of around 145km/h. His impressive spells against world-class batters like Kane Williamson, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Jonny Bairstow caught the attention of England captain Harry Brook. "He bowled with high pace and high skill," Brook said about Baker's performance this year.

Information England XI for 1st ODI versus SA England XI for 1st ODI: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Sonny Baker.