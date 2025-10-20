Jannik Sinner to skip Davis Cup; prioritizes ATP Tour Finals

Jannik Sinner , a two-time Grand Slam champion in 2025, will not be participating in the Italian team that is set to defend its Davis Cup title next month. The 24-year-old tennis star reached all four Grand Slam singles finals in 2025 and won the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He also recently won the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Sinner is slated to compete in the ATP Tour Finals in Turin from November 9-16.

Schedule clash Sinner's absence and concerns over player welfare However, Italy's Davis Cup captain Filippo Volandri has revealed that the world number two hasn't confirmed his availability for the Davis Cup event in Bologna from November 18-23. "Jannik Sinner has not given his availability for 2025," Volandri said, as per Reuters. "The Davis Cup is, and will remain, always his home and I am sure that Jannik will soon be part of the team again. In the meantime, I can count on a group ready to fight and give everything for the blue jersey."

Calendar criticism Concerns about the demanding tennis schedule Sinner's withdrawal comes after several players have raised concerns about the grueling tennis calendar. The issue came to light when Holger Rune suffered a season-ending injury at the Nordic Open on Saturday. British number one Jack Draper took to social media, saying "the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are going to achieve some sort of longevity."