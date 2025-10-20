Jannik Sinner to skip Davis Cup; prioritizes ATP Tour Finals
What's the story
Jannik Sinner, a two-time Grand Slam champion in 2025, will not be participating in the Italian team that is set to defend its Davis Cup title next month. The 24-year-old tennis star reached all four Grand Slam singles finals in 2025 and won the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He also recently won the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Sinner is slated to compete in the ATP Tour Finals in Turin from November 9-16.
Schedule clash
Sinner's absence and concerns over player welfare
However, Italy's Davis Cup captain Filippo Volandri has revealed that the world number two hasn't confirmed his availability for the Davis Cup event in Bologna from November 18-23. "Jannik Sinner has not given his availability for 2025," Volandri said, as per Reuters. "The Davis Cup is, and will remain, always his home and I am sure that Jannik will soon be part of the team again. In the meantime, I can count on a group ready to fight and give everything for the blue jersey."
Calendar criticism
Concerns about the demanding tennis schedule
Sinner's withdrawal comes after several players have raised concerns about the grueling tennis calendar. The issue came to light when Holger Rune suffered a season-ending injury at the Nordic Open on Saturday. British number one Jack Draper took to social media, saying "the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are going to achieve some sort of longevity."
Information
Alcaraz and Zverev to feature in Davis Cup
Carlos Alcaraz will be wanting to help Spain win their first Davis Cup title since 2019. Meanwhile, world number three Alexander Zverev is set to make his first appearance at the Davis Cup Finals, with the 28-year-old named on the Germany team.