Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues appointed Switzerland Tourism's 'Friendship Ambassador'
What's the story
Star Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been appointed Switzerland Tourism's Friendship Ambassador. The appointment is aimed at engaging with a new generation of Indian travelers. Despite being on the road to recovery from a high-grade right hamstring strain, which kept her out of the Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games, Rodrigues expressed her excitement about this new role.
Ambassadorial duties
Representing India has always been special: Jemimah
At an event organized by Switzerland Tourism, Rodrigues said, "Representing India has always been something very special to me, and wherever I travel, I carry a little bit of home with me."
She added that she was looking forward to meeting people, trying new things and exploring different places.
Rodrigues also expressed her desire to share these experiences with everyone back home.
Strategic partnership
Martin Nydegger on the collaboration
Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism, emphasized that the association with a popular figure like Rodrigues will help his country connect with Indian travelers more effectively.
He said, "Today's Indian traveler is curious, confident and increasingly looking for experiences that feel personal and authentic. Jemimah brings that spirit naturally."
Nydegger added that her energy, warmth and ability to connect with people make her a perfect fit for this role.
Career
A look at Rodrigues's career
Rodrigues has been the Indian women's cricket team's mainstay middle-order batter across formats.
She starred in India's title-winning WODI World Cup campaign last year, scoring a resounding 127*(134) against Australia in the semi-final.
As of now, the 26-year-old batter has represented India Women in 131 T20Is, 62 ODIs, and five Tests.
She has also featured in major franchise tournaments around the globe.