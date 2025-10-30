Jemimah Rodrigues becomes India's second centurion in WODI WC semi-finals

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues powered India's run-chase against Australia in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final. Chasing 339 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy, India lost Shafali Verma and then Smriti Mandhana. However, Rodrigues added a century stand with skipper Hamrpreet Kaur to bolster India. Rodrigues later became India's second centurion in the WODI World Cup semi-finals, joining Kaur.

Knock Rodrigues, Kaur add century stand Rodrigues joined Mandhana after Shafali departed early, leaving India at 13/1. Although Rodrigues and Mandhana took India past 55, the latter departed with a surprising DRS decision. Rodrigues then joined forces with Kaur, having powered the hosts past 200. She perfectly kept the score in check by rotating the strike and finding boundaries. Rodrigues reached her ton off 115 balls in the 42nd over.

Victory Rodrigues powers India to an incredible win A jaded Rodrigues found support from Deepti Sharma following Kaur's dismissal. The duo propelled India past 260. Rodrigues, who held her end, saw Deepti (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) depart after their solid cameos. She eventually took India to an incredible victory alongside Amanjot Kaur in the 49th over. Rodrigues returned unbeaten on 127 off 134 balls (14 fours).

Milestone Rodrigues joins Harmanpreet Kaur According to ESPNcricinfo, Rodrigues has become the second Indian to score a century in the Women's ODI World Cup semi-finals. She joined her skipper Harmpanpreet Kaur, who slammed a record 171* against the same opponents (Australia) in the 2017 semi-final in Derby. India won that match after scoring 281/4 in a 42-over affair. Australia were restricted to 245.

Information Her maiden century in WODI World Cup Rodrigues slammed her maiden century in the Women's ODI World Cup. She is playing her maiden edition. Overall, the Indian batter raced to her third century in WODI cricket. Her tally also includes eight half-centuries.