Harmanpreet Kaur slams third 50-plus score in WODI WC knockouts
What's the story
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front in India's run-chase against Australia in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final. Chasing 339 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy, India lost Shafali Verma and then Smriti Mandhana. However, Kaur added a 167-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues to bolster India. The former recorded her third 50-plus score in the WODI World Cup knockouts.
Knock
Kaur, Rodrigues take India past 220
India had a patchy start as they lost Shafali early on. However, Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana took the hosts past 55. Mandhana fell prey to an unfortunate dismissal thereafter, and Kaur joined in at 59/2. While Kaur took time to read the pitch, Rodrigues kept the scoreboard in check. Batting together for the next 26 overs, the duo propelled India past 220.
Information
Kaur departs for 89
Kaur showed her blazing strokes after India crossed the 200-run mark. In an attempt to accelerate, the Indian skipper fell to Annabel Sutherland in the 36th over. Kaur slammed an 88-ball 89 (10 fours and 2 sixes).
Milestone
Kaur climbs on this elite list
As mentioned, Kaur slammed her third 50-plus score in the WODI World Cup knockouts, the joint third-most with Australia's Rachael Haynes and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt. The trio is only behind Australia's Belinda Clark, who owns four scores in this regard. She hammered a record-breaking 171* against Australia in the 2017 WC semi-final and 51 against England in the final.
Numbers
Other notable numbers for Kaur
Overall, Kaur raced to her 22nd half-century in WODI cricket. She also has seven tons to her name. The Indian skipper recorded her sixth half-century in the WODI World Cup. In 160 WODIs, Kaur has racked up 4,389 runs at an average of 37.19. Her tally includes a strike rate of 77.10. She now has six 50-plus scores against Australia in the format.