Harmanpreet Kaur slams third 50-plus score in WODI WC knockouts  

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front in India's run-chase against Australia in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final. Chasing 339 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy, India lost Shafali Verma and then Smriti Mandhana. However, Kaur added a 167-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues to bolster India. The former recorded her third 50-plus score in the WODI World Cup knockouts.

Knock Kaur, Rodrigues take India past 220 India had a patchy start as they lost Shafali early on. However, Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana took the hosts past 55. Mandhana fell prey to an unfortunate dismissal thereafter, and Kaur joined in at 59/2. While Kaur took time to read the pitch, Rodrigues kept the scoreboard in check. Batting together for the next 26 overs, the duo propelled India past 220.

Information Kaur departs for 89 Kaur showed her blazing strokes after India crossed the 200-run mark. In an attempt to accelerate, the Indian skipper fell to Annabel Sutherland in the 36th over. Kaur slammed an 88-ball 89 (10 fours and 2 sixes).

Milestone Kaur climbs on this elite list As mentioned, Kaur slammed her third 50-plus score in the WODI World Cup knockouts, the joint third-most with Australia's Rachael Haynes and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt. The trio is only behind Australia's Belinda Clark, who owns four scores in this regard. She hammered a record-breaking 171* against Australia in the 2017 WC semi-final and 51 against England in the final.