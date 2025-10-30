Yuvraj Singh set to become LSG's head coach: Report

Indian legend Yuvraj Singh could take over as the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2026 Indian Premier League season. According to InsideSport, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka is in talks with Yuvraj to replace Justin Langer. The decision comes after LSG failed to reach the playoffs in the last two seasons. Under Rishabh Pant, the Super Giants finished seventh in IPL 2025.

Coaching debut Yuvraj's first coaching role in IPL If the deal goes through, it will be Yuvraj's first coaching role in IPL. The former left-handed batter played in the league for nearly 11 years but never considered coaching a team. However, he has personally trained young guns like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. He has been credited with their rise in Indian cricket.

Match-winner One of India's greatest match-winner Yuvraj Singh remains one of the most prodigious middle-order white-ball batters ever produced. Arguably the cleanest striker of the cricket ball, Yuvraj helped India win the coveted ICC World Cup after 28 years (in 2011), with his all-round exploits. He also starred in India's 2007 T20 World Cup titular win. Later, he bounced back after defeating deadly cancer. In the IPL, Yuvraj represented six teams, scoring 2,750 runs with a strike rate of nearly 130.