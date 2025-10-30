Smriti Mandhana completes 1,000 WODI runs against Australia: Key stats 

Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has added yet another feather to her already illustrious hat. She has now become the second Indian to complete 1,000 runs versus Australia in Women's ODIs. Mandhana achieved this milestone with her fourth run during the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup semi-final on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. While India attempted to chase 339, Mandhana fell for 24 (24).

Knock Surprising decision ends Mandhana's stay Despite losing Shafali Verma, Mandhana looked solid in a tricky chase. She attacked the lethal Australian bowlers with a couple of boundaries. Mandhana was batting at 24 (23) when a delivery down the leg by Kim Garth ended her stay. The on-field umpire denied Australia's appeal for caught behind. While Australian skipper Alyssa Healy opted for DRS, the original decision was surprisingly overturned.

Stats Mandhana joins Mithali on this list Playing her 21st WODI against the Aussies, Mandhana raced past 1,000 runs at an average of 48.57, as per ESPNcricinfo. The legendary Mithali Raj (1,123) is the only other Indian with 1,000-plus runs against the Aussies. Among batters with at least 200 WODIs runs against Australia, only England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt (56) boasts a better average than Mandhana.

Tons Most tons against the Aussies Mandhana has 10 fifty-plus scores against the Aussies, including four tons. No other batter has more hundreds against the Women in Yellow in this format. Mandhana's 50-ball century versus Australia in Delhi last month was the second-fastest in WODI history. The second-fastest WODI ton against the Aussies also belongs to Mandhana, off 77 balls in Mullanpur. Notably, both these knocks came in successive games.

Stats Over 1,000 runs in 2025 Earlier in the ongoing tourney, Mandhana became the first-ever batter to complete 1,000 WODI runs in a calendar year. She now owns over 1,317 runs this year from 22 matches at an average of 62.71. This includes five centuries as well. With 365 runs at 60.83, Mandhana finished the league stage of the ongoing tourney as the highest run-getter.