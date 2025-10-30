Australia record highest-ever total in Women's ODI World Cup semi-finals

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Australia set a new record for the highest total in an ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final. The defending champions posted an impressive 338 in 50 overs against India in the 2025 semi-final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday. According to Cricbuzz, Australia also recorded the second-highest total in Women's ODI World Cup knockouts.

Batting brilliance Litchfield, Perry, Gardner power Australia Phoebe Litchfield was the star of the show for Australia, scoring a scintillating 119 off just 93 balls. She was well supported by Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63), who scored half-centuries. Their contributions helped Australia set a daunting total of 338 runs for India. Despite some resistance from Indian bowlers Shree Charani, Renuka Singh, and Deepti Sharma, Australia managed to post the highest-ever score in a Women's World Cup semi-final.

Records Australia attain these feats As mentioned, Australia recorded the second-highest total in Women's ODI World Cup knockouts. The Aussies top this list, having scored an incredible 356/5 against England in the 2022 final in Christchurch. According to Cricbuzz, Australia also registered the highest first-innings total against India in Women's ODI World Cups. They overtook England, who scored 288/8 in Indore earlier in this tournament.

Do you know? 9 sixes in Australian innings Australia hammered a total of 9 sixes, the most ever in a Women's World Cup knockout innings. While Gardner led the charge with 4 sixes, Litchfield and Perry slammed 3 and 2 maximums, respectively.