Ashleigh Gardner records third 50-plus score in WODI World Cup

Australian batter Ashleigh Gardner played a powerful knock against India in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Gardner slammed a 45-ball 63, bolstering the Aussies at the death. From 265/6, her knock propelled Australia past 330. Australia were earlier powered by Phoebe Litchfield (119) and Ellyse Perry (77) after they elected to bat first.

Knock Gardner's pivotal death-over blitz Despite losing Alyssa Healy, Australia saw a 155-run stand between Litchfield and Perry. However, India made a comeback, reducing Australia from 180/1 to 265/6. Australia were earlier poised to score at least 370 runs. Gardner negated any fears of collapse, taking the Aussies past 330. Her blitz was laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 140). She was eventually run out.

Stats A look at her stats According to ESPNcricinfo, Gardner raced to her eighth half-century in WODI cricket. She also has three tons. The Aussie batter has racked up 1,654 runs from 87 WODIs at an average of 33.08. She has a remarkable strike rate of 111.00. As mentioned, Gardner completed her third 50-plus score in the WODI World Cup. Two of those scores were converted into a hundred.