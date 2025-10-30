Australian teen Ben Austin passes away after injury in nets

Ben Austin, a 17-year-old cricketer from Melbourne , has passed away after being struck by a ball during a practice session. The incident transpired on Tuesday when Austin was batting in the nets at Ferntree Gully Cricket Club. Notably, Austin was struck on the neck by a ball thrown from a handheld device. Despite wearing a helmet, he wasn't using the protective flap that shields the vulnerable area beneath the helmet.

Critical state Austin was placed on life support After being struck, Austin collapsed and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The teenager, who was placed on life support, later succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Austin's father, Jace, expressed his family's devastation over the loss of their "beautiful Ben." He said they were comforted by knowing he was doing something he loved - playing cricket with friends.

Community support Cricket Victoria expresses condolences Cricket Victoria has said its immediate focus is on supporting Austin's family. Nick Cummins, chief executive of Cricket Victoria, said they are "absolutely devastated" on behalf of the family and the Victorian cricket community. He added that they are doing everything possible to ensure that everyone involved gets counseling and support, not just today, but well into the future.