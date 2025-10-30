Australian teen Ben Austin passes away after injury in nets
What's the story
Ben Austin, a 17-year-old cricketer from Melbourne, has passed away after being struck by a ball during a practice session. The incident transpired on Tuesday when Austin was batting in the nets at Ferntree Gully Cricket Club. Notably, Austin was struck on the neck by a ball thrown from a handheld device. Despite wearing a helmet, he wasn't using the protective flap that shields the vulnerable area beneath the helmet.
Critical state
Austin was placed on life support
After being struck, Austin collapsed and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The teenager, who was placed on life support, later succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Austin's father, Jace, expressed his family's devastation over the loss of their "beautiful Ben." He said they were comforted by knowing he was doing something he loved - playing cricket with friends.
Community support
Cricket Victoria expresses condolences
Cricket Victoria has said its immediate focus is on supporting Austin's family. Nick Cummins, chief executive of Cricket Victoria, said they are "absolutely devastated" on behalf of the family and the Victorian cricket community. He added that they are doing everything possible to ensure that everyone involved gets counseling and support, not just today, but well into the future.
Safety measures
Phillip Hughes died in similar incident
This incident comes as a grim reminder of the dangers associated with the cricket ball. Over a decade ago (2014), Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes passed away after being hit by a ball on the neck during a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and South Australia. Australian team doctor Peter Brukner had said that the condition that caused Hughes's death was "rare." The unfortunate incident led to the introduction of stem guards for helmets.