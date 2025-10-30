Ellyse Perry reaches 4,500 WODI runs with half-century against India

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry played a defiant knock against India in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Perry slammed an 88-ball 77, having shared a 155-run stand with centurion Phoebe Litchfield. The duo bolstered the Aussies after they elected to bat first. With this, Perry also completed 4,500 runs in WODI cricket.

Knock Perry takes Australia past 200 Perry came in after Healy departed in the sixth over, leaving Australia at 25/1. For the next 20 overs, Litchfield and Perry dominated the Indian bowlers. While Perry constantly rotated the strike, Litchfield found boundaries. Although Litchfield departed after reaching her ton, Perry took Australia to 220 along with Beth Mooney. However, Australia were soon down to 228/4 with Mooney and Annabel Sutherland's departures.

Information Perry scores 66-ball half-century Perry had earlier completed her half-century off 66 balls. She looked resolute despite losing batting partners after the 220-run mark. However, Radha Yadav knocked her over in the 40th over. Perry's 88-ball 77 was laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Milestone Perry gets past 4,500 WODI runs As mentioned, Perry raced to 4,500 runs in WODI cricket, becoming the fourth Australian to do so. She is only behind Belinda Clark (4844), KL Rolton (4,814), and Meg Lanning (4,602) in terms of WODI runs for Australia. In 165 WODIs, Perry has racked up 4,504 runs at an average of 48.43. This was her 37th WODI half-century besides three tons.