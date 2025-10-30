Australia's Phoebe Litchfield slams her third WODI ton: Key stats

Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield has slammed her third century in WODI cricket. Litchfield reached the three-figure mark in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final against India at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. She added a century stand with Ellyse Perry after Australia, electing to bat first, lost opener Alyssa Healy early on. Here are the key stats.

Knock Litchfield dominates India to reach her ton Opener Litchfield joined Perry after Healy departed in the sixth over, leaving Australia at 25/1. For the next 20 overs, Litchfield and Ellyse Perry absolutely dominated the Indian bowlers. While Perry constantly rotated the strike, Litchfield found boundaries at will. The latter reached her century off just 77 balls in the 24th over. Australia had crossed 150 by then.

Information Litchfield departs for 119 Litchfield was dropped in the 26th over after reaching three figures. She made the most of it by smashing Deepti Sharma for successive sixes. However, the Aussie batter fell to Amanjot Kaur in the next over. She departed for a 93-ball 119 (4s-17 and 6s-3).

Stats Maiden WODI WC hundred for Litchfield As mentioned, Litchfield raced to her seventh century in WODIs. This was her maiden hundred in the Women's World Cup. In 36 WODIs, the Aussie batter has raced past 1,200 runs at an average of over 42. Her tally also includes eight half-centuries. Notably, two of Litchfield's three tons have come against Australia. And both of them have come in Mumbai.