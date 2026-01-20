Jemimah Rodrigues hammers her maiden fifty in WPL 2026: Stats 

Delhi Capitals started their chase on a promising note with Lizelle Lee (46) and Shafali Verma (29) adding 63 runs for the opening wicket. However, both batters departed However, Rodrigues (51 not out) calmed the nerves in the dressing room by completing the chase in 19 overs. Veteran Marizanne Kapp (10*) supported Jemimah from the other end and closed out the match with a six.

Rodrigues

First fifty of the season for Rodrigues

Rodrigues made an unbeaten 51 off 37 balls with the help of five fours and a six. The DC skipper hammered her maiden fifty this season, taking her tally to 92 runs from five games at 23. Overall, in 32 WPL matches, she has racked up 598 runs at an average of 27.18. Her career strike rate is an impressive 139.71 (4 fifties).