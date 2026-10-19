Joe Root averages 52.18 against Pakistan in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
After beating Sri Lanka in the opener, Pakistan will take on England in Match 2 of the tri-series in Rawalpindi. While the hosts hope to replicate their concerted performance, England would bank on Joe Root, their highest run-scorer in ODIs. Notably, Root also has the most runs for England against Pakistan in the format. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
Root's ODI numbers against Pakistan
According to Cricinfo, Root is England's highest run-scorer against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
Across 17 games against the Men in Green, the English batter has tallied 835 runs at an average of 52.18. His strike rate is over 90 (92.16).
Root also has a ton and 7 half-centuries with the best score of 107.
Information
Majority of runs at home
The majority of Root's ODI runs against Pakistan have come at home. In 12 home games, the former England captain has scored 630 runs at 57.27. In five ODIs at neutral venues, Root has scored 205 runs at 41.
Career
A look at his career
Root is among the most prolific run-scorers in ODIs and Tests. He is England's highest run-scorer in each of the two formats.
Across 195 ODIs, the English batter has racked up 7,903 runs at a remarkable average of 50.66. His tally includes 20 tons, 48 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 87.68.
He averages over 50 in both home and away conditions.