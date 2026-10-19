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Home / News / Sports News / Joe Root averages 52.18 against Pakistan in ODIs: Stats
Joe Root averages 52.18 against Pakistan in ODIs: Stats
Joe Root has the most ODI runs for England against Pakistan

Joe Root averages 52.18 against Pakistan in ODIs: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Oct 19, 2026
06:41 pm
What's the story

After beating Sri Lanka in the opener, Pakistan will take on England in Match 2 of the tri-series in Rawalpindi. While the hosts hope to replicate their concerted performance, England would bank on Joe Root, their highest run-scorer in ODIs. Notably, Root also has the most runs for England against Pakistan in the format. Here are the key stats.

Numbers

Root's ODI numbers against Pakistan

According to Cricinfo, Root is England's highest run-scorer against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Across 17 games against the Men in Green, the English batter has tallied 835 runs at an average of 52.18. His strike rate is over 90 (92.16).

Root also has a ton and 7 half-centuries with the best score of 107.

Information

Majority of runs at home

The majority of Root's ODI runs against Pakistan have come at home. In 12 home games, the former England captain has scored 630 runs at 57.27. In five ODIs at neutral venues, Root has scored 205 runs at 41.

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Career

A look at his career

Root is among the most prolific run-scorers in ODIs and Tests. He is England's highest run-scorer in each of the two formats.

Across 195 ODIs, the English batter has racked up 7,903 runs at a remarkable average of 50.66. His tally includes 20 tons, 48 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 87.68.

He averages over 50 in both home and away conditions.

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