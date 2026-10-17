Kagiso Rabada boasts four Test five-wicket hauls vs Australia: Stats 

Wade, who has worked with Rabada in the Indian Premier League, said his ability to sustain pressure would give South Africa more options.

"He takes it to the opposition, he'll be in our face, he'll keep coming for the whole test match, so we really know that," said the former wicketkeeper-batter.

This aggressive approach could make a big difference in South Africa's attack as they look to bounce back after struggling to contain Australia in the first Test.