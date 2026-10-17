Kagiso Rabada boasts four Test five-wicket hauls vs Australia: Stats
What's the story
Australia's assistant coach Matthew Wade has issued a warning about the return of South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada for the second Test in Gqeberha. Rabada missed Australia's 214-run win in Durban due to a hamstring injury but is likely to make his comeback on Sunday at St George's Park. The ace Proteas pacer has enjoyed operating against the Aussies in the past. On this note, let's decode his stats against them.
Rabada's return
Wade expects Rabada to be aggressive
Wade, who has worked with Rabada in the Indian Premier League, said his ability to sustain pressure would give South Africa more options.
"He takes it to the opposition, he'll be in our face, he'll keep coming for the whole test match, so we really know that," said the former wicketkeeper-batter.
This aggressive approach could make a big difference in South Africa's attack as they look to bounce back after struggling to contain Australia in the first Test.
Stats
Rabada only behind Bumrah, Jadeja
As per Cricinfo, Rabada has claimed 58 wickets from 11 matches against the Aussies at a sensational average of 21.39.
Among bowlers with at least 50-plus Test wickets against the Aussies in this century, only Indians Jasprit Bumrah (17.15) and Ravindra Jadeja (20.8) boast better averages.
Dale Steyn (70) and Hugh Tayfield (64) are the only South Africans with more Test wickets versus Australia.
Fifers
Four fifers against Australia
Rabada's last Test assignment against the Aussies was the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.
After claiming five wickets for 51 runs in the 1st innings, he managed 4/59 in the 3rd innings as the Proteas ended their drought for an ICC title.
Notably, Rabada has claimed four or more wickets in nine of his 20 innings against the Aussies.
This includes three fifers and a six-wicket haul.
Home Tests
Almost 200 wickets in home Tests
Each of Rabada's four home Tests against the Aussies came in the 2018 series.
The pacer claimed 23 wickets at a stunning average of 19.26 as the hosts won 3-1 despite losing the opener.
Rabada also walked away with the Player-of-the-Series award for his stellar show.
Overall, the ace pacer has taken 198 wickets across 37 home Tests at 20.08 (5W: 10).
He is in line to become the fourth bowler with 200 Test scalps in the rainbow nation.
Information
Here are his Test numbers
Rabada last played a Test in Rawalpindi in October 2025, which South Africa drew 1-1. He has picked 340 scalps from 74 Tests at an average of 22.03. He owns 17 five-wicket hauls and 15 four-fers.