CPL 2025: Kieron Pollard hits 7 sixes in 8 balls

West Indies cricket legend Kieron Pollard , who has retired from international cricket and IPL, is still making waves in other T20 leagues. In a recent match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), he hit an incredible seven sixes in just eight balls. The explosive performance came against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Monday. Pollard's innings helped his team Trinbago Knight Riders win by 12 runs and stay at the top of the CPL points table. Here are further details.

Match details Pollard's match-winning knock against SKNP Pollard's explosive 65-run innings came off just 29 balls, with two fours and eight sixes. He put on a 90-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Nicholas Pooran (52) during his stay at the crease. The veteran cricketer hit four sixes each against Navian Bidaisee and Waqar Salamkheil, with the last seven coming in just eight balls. Despite his explosive performance, Pollard humbly reflected on his match-winning knock after being named Player of the Match in the CPL.

Career perspective 'Won't call this the form of my life' Pollard downplayed his explosive innings as just another day in a long career, attributing his success to experience, mental preparation, and lessons learned from past failures. "I have been here 20 years or more, so won't call this the form of my life. Wanted to give the fans and my family something to celebrate," he said after the match. The West Indies all-rounder also completed 3,000 runs in CPL during his innings on Monday.

Record achievements Pollard closing in on 1,000 T20 sixes Pollard recently became the second batter in the world after Chris Gayle to score 14,000 runs in T20s. He has now hit 950 sixes in the shortest format of the game, second only to his former West Indies teammate Gayle. His explosive performance in CPL is a testament to his enduring prowess on the cricket field. Having played 132 CPL matches, Pollard has raced to 3,032 runs at 34.45. His strike rate reads 151.07 (50s: 15, 100: 1).

Career Second-most sixes in T20s Pollard has now accumulated an impressive total of 14,077 runs across 714 T20 matches at an average of 31.77. His strike rate is a stunning 151.10. Gayle (14,562) and Alex Hales are the other members in the 14,000-run club. He has scored one century and 65 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, he is the only player with over 600 caps in the 20-over format.