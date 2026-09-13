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Home / News / Sports News / F1 2026, Kimi Antonelli wins the Spanish Grand Prix: Stats
F1 2026, Kimi Antonelli wins the Spanish Grand Prix: Stats
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has clinched a breathtaking victory at the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix (Image Source: X/@MercedesAMGF1)

F1 2026, Kimi Antonelli wins the Spanish Grand Prix: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 13, 2026
09:17 pm
What's the story

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has clinched a breathtaking victory at the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. The win was a major boost for Antonelli, who extended his Formula 1 championship lead. Notably, he won his second successive race, having pocketed the Italian GP last weekend. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished 2nd ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris. Here are further details.

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Kimi!

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8th race win this season for Antonelli

From 14 races in F1 2026 season, Antonelli now owns 8 race wins. He also collected his 12th podium finish. Overall, Antonelli has 15 podiums in his F1 career from 38 races.

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Max

6th podium of the season for Verstappen

Verstappen collected his 2nd succssive podium finish since having forced to retire at the Dutch GP.

He took third place during last week's Italian GP.

Verstappen has now sealed his 6th podium finish of the season from 14 races.

Overall, the Dutchman now has a whopping 133 career podiums in F1. Notably, he is a four-time F1 title winner.

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Information

48th career podium finish for McLaren's Norris

McLaren driver Norris, who has won 2 F1 races in 2026, managed to seal his 4th podium finish of the season. Norris is nearing 50 podium finishes in his F1 career. He collected his 48th podium.

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Leclerc finishes fourth ahead of Russell; McLaren's Piastri finishes 8th

Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had a long stint on the hard tyre and finished fourth ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell, who finished fifth. McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who suffered an early damage to his car in the race took 8th place.

Race

VSC deployed after Stroll loses his Aston Martin

Norris, who started from pole position, built a comfortable five-second lead by lap 10.

However, his race took a turn when Lance Stroll lost his Aston Martin at Turn 20.

A Virtual Safety Car was deployed but McLaren couldn't bring Norris in immediately as he had just passed the pit entry.

Meanwhile, Antonelli, Verstappen and Russell pitted under the slowed field.

Run

Leclerc holds lead before Antonelli dominates the race

Once the VSC ended, McLaren brought Norris in for a slow stop on the front-right.

He rejoined fifth, over 14 seconds behind those who had taken advantage of the free stop.

Leclerc, who was still on his original hard tires, inherited the lead and held it until lap 48 when he pitted.

Antonelli then took over and maintained his position till the end of the race despite overtaking being nearly impossible on this street circuit.

Norris

Norris couldn't find a way past Verstappen

On the penultimate lap, Verstappen cut the Turn 5 chicane while defending from Norris.

The stewards noted him for leaving the track and gaining an advantage but took no further action.

Despite his best efforts, Norris couldn't find a way past Verstappen in the closing laps of the race.

Lewis

Hamilton suffers 1st DNF, fastest lap for Russell

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton suffered a brake failure on lap seven, marking his first retirement of the season.

Meanwhile, Russell, who was on a two-stop strategy he questioned over the radio, took the fastest lap in 1:35.587 and finished fifth, as mentioned.

Liam Lawson finished sixth while Franco Colapinto and Piastri finished seventh and eighth respectively after an early clash with Russell.

Finish

Spanish GP: Top 10 drivers

1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5. George Russell (Mercedes)

6. Liam Lawson (Red Bull)

7. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

8. Oscar Piastri (Mclaren)

9. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)

Information

A look at the Driver's standings

Antonelli leads the pack with 292 points from 14 races this season. Russell is next with 211 points and is 20 clear of Hamilton (191). Norris is placed 4th and owns 186 points. Leclerc has amassed 167 points and is ahead of Verstappen (145).

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Which team leads the show in F1 2026?

Mercedes continue to lead the show in the Formula 1 2026 season Team standings. Mercedes own 503 points and are ahead of Scuderia Ferrari, who have 358 points. McLaren are third with 306 points secured so far. Red Bull Racing remain 4th with 230 points.

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