Ishan Kishan may miss 2nd T20I against New Zealand: Details
What's the story
Indian cricket team's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is nursing a groin niggle and may miss the second T20I against New Zealand. The match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed that this injury is why Kishan batted at No. 5 instead of his usual No. 3 position during the first match of the series on Thursday.
Batting order change
Kotak provides update on Kishan's injury
Kotak clarified that the change in batting order was due to Kishan's groin strain.
He said, "There was a lot of speculation I have also seen, just because Ishan had a strain in his groin, the batting order was changed."
The coach further hinted that it is "unlikely he will play tomorrow's match as well," leaving India with a selection conundrum ahead of their next game.
Possible replacement
Sooryavanshi could replace Kishan
If Kishan is unable to play, Kotak hinted that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be his replacement.
He said, "Unless he recovers completely, which the medical team will advise, Vaibhav could definitely step in for him."
Sooryavanshi is part of India's squad for the New Zealand series but missed out on selection for the first match.
He last played for India in the Asian Games final against Pakistan and remained on the bench during the recently concluded West Indies series.
The 15-year-old's first eight T20Is have resulted in 246 runs at a strike rate of186.36.
Match recap
India beat NZ in 1st T20I
In the first T20I, India chased down a target of 226 runs with four wickets and two balls to spare.
Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 67 off just 33 deliveries.
He was well supported by Shreyas Iyer, who scored 42 runs, and Naman Dhir, who remained unbeaten on 42 off just 15 balls.
The win gave India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against New Zealand.