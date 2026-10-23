Ishan Kishan may miss 2nd T20I against New Zealand: Details

If Kishan is unable to play, Kotak hinted that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be his replacement.

He said, "Unless he recovers completely, which the medical team will advise, Vaibhav could definitely step in for him."

Sooryavanshi is part of India's squad for the New Zealand series but missed out on selection for the first match.

He last played for India in the Asian Games final against Pakistan and remained on the bench during the recently concluded West Indies series.

The 15-year-old's first eight T20Is have resulted in 246 runs at a strike rate of186.36.