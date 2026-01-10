Decoding KL Rahul's stunning ODI stats against NZ

The much-awaited ODI series between India and New Zealand will kick off on January 11 in Vadodara. The second match will be held on January 14 in Rajkot, while the final clash is scheduled for January 18 in Indore. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is among the players to watch out for in this series. On this note, we look at Rahul's ODI stats against New Zealand.

Numbers An average of 65.6 against NZ Rahul has indeed enjoyed operating against the Kiwis in this format, as he has returned with 328 runs across eight games against them at a stunning average of 65.6. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is his best average against a team in ODIs (minimum 300 runs). Rahul owns two 50-plus scores against them, including a hundred (112) in the 2020 Mount Maunganui affair.

Information Only two home ODIs against NZ Notably, Rahul has played just two home games against NZ in the 50-over format, both in the 2023 World Cup. While he made a 35-ball 27 in the league-stage affair in Dharamsala, the semi-final clash saw him hammer a stunning 20-ball 39*.