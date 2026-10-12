Kumar Kushagra replaces injured Rishabh Pant in India A squad

Kumar Kushagra, a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, has been in excellent form in the red-ball format.

He has scored two centuries in his last three First-Class matches, including one in the Duleep Trophy final and another against Australia A in Puducherry.

As of now, he has scored 2,507 runs from 38 FC matches at an average of 42.49. His tally includes 7 tons and 6 half-centuries.