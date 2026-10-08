Kusal Mendis appointed Sri Lanka's Test captain: Details here

Though Mendis has never captained the Lankans in Tests, he is among the most experienced international cricketers from the team.

He has often led the ODI side in short-term stints and was given permanent white-ball captaincy in May this year.

In 75 Tests, Mendis has scored 4,836 runs at an average of 36.36. His tally includes 10 tons and 23 half-centuries.