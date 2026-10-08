Kusal Mendis appointed Sri Lanka's Test captain: Details here
What's the story
In a major development, Kusal Mendis has been named the new captain of Sri Lanka's Test side. The star batter has taken over from Dhananjaya de Silva, who stepped down as their captain earlier in the day. The latter bowed out after leading Sri Lanka in 18 Tests. He decided to resign, paving way for younger leadership. Mendis's first assignment as captain will be a two-match Test series against Pakistan in November.
Leadership history
Mendis brings experience
Though Mendis has never captained the Lankans in Tests, he is among the most experienced international cricketers from the team.
He has often led the ODI side in short-term stints and was given permanent white-ball captaincy in May this year.
In 75 Tests, Mendis has scored 4,836 runs at an average of 36.36. His tally includes 10 tons and 23 half-centuries.
Resignation details
De Silva hailed for leadership
De Silva had said in a letter to Sri Lanka's selection committee, "It's my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation."
Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva thanked him for the leadership he provided to the Test team.
Despite stepping down from captaincy, de Silva has confirmed that he remains available for selection as a player and will continue representing Sri Lanka.
Captaincy stats
How did de Silva fare as captain?
Under de Silva's captaincy, Sri Lanka played 18 Tests. They won seven and lost eight games, with three ending in a draw, according to Cricinfo.
The team's performance had been modest during his tenure as they lost away from home to West Indies (0-1) and then at home against India (0-1).
After beating Bangladesh at home last year, Sri Lanka had no Tests scheduled for an entire year.
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Upcoming challenge for SL's Test side
As of now, Sri Lanka are seventh in the nine-team ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, having won only one of their seven games. Their points percentage (PCT) reads 33.33. SL will tour Pakistan for a two-match Test series in November.