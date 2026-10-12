Litton Das credits wicket-keeping following century in Abu Dhabi Test
What's the story
Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das has credited his role behind the stumps for his batting success. "It [wicketkeeping] definitely helps because behind the wickets, I can understand a lot of things, and get an idea about the pitch. That helps me a lot in my batting," he said. The statement came after Litton scored a brilliant century on Day 4 of the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Match update
Litton's 7th Test century
Litton's century, his seventh in Tests, came off 115 balls and included 14 fours.
He shared a massive 149-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Mehidy Hasan, who remained unbeaten on 52.
Bangladesh declared their innings at a formidable total of 372 for seven, setting Afghanistan a daunting target of 479 runs to chase down.
Game outlook
Afghanistan show resilience in pursuit of 479
Despite the tough target, Afghanistan showed resilience in their batting on Day 4.
They ended the day at a score of 132 for three, needing another 347 runs to win.
Sediqullah Atal remained unbeaten on 35 off 126 balls while Hashmatullah Shahidi was 19 not out off 27 deliveries.
Litton hopes Bangladesh's spinners will get some help from rough patches on Day 5 to secure victory.
Player focus
Atal hopes to help Afghanistan draw the match
Atal expressed satisfaction with his performance and hoped to help Afghanistan draw the match by batting through the final day.
He credited his partnership with Rahmat Shah for making his job easier.
Bangladesh struck early blows through Ebadot Hossain, who dismissed Abdul Malik in the first over, and Hasan Mahmud, who removed Shahidullah after he had hit four boundaries.