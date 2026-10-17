Bangladesh's Litton Das ruled out of tri-nation series: Here's why
What's the story
Bangladesh's ODI captain Litton Das has been ruled out of the ongoing tri-nation series, including Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, in the UAE, due to a hip injury. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the decision on Saturday. Litton was supposed to lead Bangladesh in his first game as a full-time ODI captain against Zimbabwe but failed to pass a fitness test before the match.
Captaincy shift
Towhid Hridoy to lead Bangladesh
BCB physiotherapist Bayejedul Islam Khan revealed that Litton had complained of pain in his right hip joint on Friday.
An MRI scan confirmed an issue with the joint, ruling him out of the series.
In his absence, ODI vice-captain Towhid Hridoy became Bangladesh's 18th skipper in men's ODIs.
Captaincy journey
Litton's appointment as skipper
Litton was set for his game as Bangladesh's full-time captain since his appointment in July. He has previously captained Bangladesh in seven ODIs.
"Litton Das complained of right hip joint discomfort yesterday, so we had an MRI done. The MRI report shows a slight issue in his right hip joint," team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a video message.
Information
Bangladesh's mainstay batter across formats
In 104 ODIs for Bangladesh, Das has scored 2,869 runs at an average of 30.84. His tally includes 5 centuries and 14 half-centuries (SR: 85.51). He has been Bangladesh's mainstay batter across formats.
Player update
Mehidy Hasan Miraz's status remains uncertain
Senior all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz's status remains uncertain as he missed the first ODI against Zimbabwe due to fever.
"Mehidy is suffering from fever for three days and as a result he is not available for today's match (against Zimbabwe) but he is not ruled out yet as we are expecting him to recover at some point during the tri-nation unless his condition deteriorates drastically," said the official.
Bangladesh's next game in the tri-series is against Afghanistan on October 21.