Litton Das appointed as Bangladesh ODI captain: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced Litton Das as the new captain for the One Day International (ODI) format. He will take over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had been leading the side in 50-over matches. The decision was taken to maximize Miraz's potential as a player. BCB President Tamim Iqbal said they believe in having two captains for white-ball and red-ball formats, respectively.
Captaincy rationale
'Having 2 captains is the right way forward'
Tamim explained the board's decision to the media, saying, "We had three captains across the three formats. I believe, and the board also believes, that having two captains is the right way forward."
He added, "There is nothing right or wrong about either approach but we feel two captains make more sense one for white-ball cricket and one for red-ball cricket."
Strategic vision
Performance to be assessed every 6 months
Tamim said the board will assess performance every six months instead of making frequent changes.
He stressed on bridging the gap between players and board, saying they want to move away from rewarding players only when they win a series and questioning them when they lose.
This strategy will also be implemented for committees, Tamim added.
Numbers
A look at the ODI stats of Das
Das has played 104 ODI matches for Bangladesh and owns a total of 2,869 runs at 30.84.
In addition to 5 centuries, he has hit 14 fifties. His strike rate reads 85.51.
As per Cricinfo, Das has 1,506 runs from 51 home ODI matches at 34.22. He has three hundreds and 7 fifties.
In addition, he has 724 runs in away ODIs (home of opposition) and another 639 runs in neutral venue matches.
Information
Das led Bangladesh to three wins as ODI skipper
Das has led Bangladesh in 7 ODI matches before. From six innings, he owns 149 runs at 29.8. He has hit a solitary fifty as skipper. From the 7 matches, Das helped Bangladesh win three, besides losing three. One match didn't have a result.
Do you know?
How did Mehidy Hasan fare as skipper?
Mehidy managed Bangladesh across 24 matches. He clocked 10 wins in addition to facing 13 defeats. One match didn't have any result. His win percentage was 41.66.