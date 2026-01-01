Champions League, Liverpool thrash LASK 6-3 in high-scoring thriller: Stats

Liverpool dominated the first half, registering 19 shots for an away team in the first half of a Champions League game since records began in 2003-04.

Ronald Araujo scored his maiden goal for the club, heading in from a corner.

Barcola then opened his account with a neat finish before doubling his tally with another from Wirtz's pass.

Despite resting Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister, Andoni Iraola's side were relentless against LASK.