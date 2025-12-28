Listing down the lowest team totals in SA20 history 

In a historic first, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) bowled out Paarl Royals for a mere 49 runs, the lowest score ever recorded in the SA20 tournament. The match took place at Boland Park on Saturday night. It was a poor show by the Royals batters as the Sunrisers bowlers were on fire. On this note, we list down the lowest team totals in SA20 history.

#1 Paarl Royals - 49/10 vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 2025 Chasing 187 in the aforementioned game, Paarl Royals never got going as they lost wickets in a cluster. While Anrich Nortje (4/13) was the pick of the Sunrisers bowlers, Marco Jansen (1/15), Tharindu Ratnayake (2/9), and Adam Milne (2/7) also delivered vital spells. Asa Tribe (14) and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (11) were the only ones who managed to score in double digits as Paarl Royals were bowled out for 49 in just 11.5 overs.

#2 Pretoria Capitals - 52/10 vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 2024 Paarl Royals have displaced Pretoria Capitals at the top. The latter were bowled out for 52 in the 2024 clash against the Sunrisers in Gqeberha. Englishmen Phil Salt (10) and Will Jacks (12) added 25 runs for the first wicket before a sudden collapse hit the team. None of the other batters could enter double digits as the innings lasted just 13.3 overs. Ottniel Baartman (4/12) and Daniel Worrall (3/22) were the key wicket-takers as SEC won by nine wickets.