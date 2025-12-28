Listing down the lowest team totals in SA20 history
In a historic first, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) bowled out Paarl Royals for a mere 49 runs, the lowest score ever recorded in the SA20 tournament. The match took place at Boland Park on Saturday night. It was a poor show by the Royals batters as the Sunrisers bowlers were on fire. On this note, we list down the lowest team totals in SA20 history.
#1
Paarl Royals - 49/10 vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 2025
Chasing 187 in the aforementioned game, Paarl Royals never got going as they lost wickets in a cluster. While Anrich Nortje (4/13) was the pick of the Sunrisers bowlers, Marco Jansen (1/15), Tharindu Ratnayake (2/9), and Adam Milne (2/7) also delivered vital spells. Asa Tribe (14) and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (11) were the only ones who managed to score in double digits as Paarl Royals were bowled out for 49 in just 11.5 overs.
#2
Pretoria Capitals - 52/10 vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 2024
Paarl Royals have displaced Pretoria Capitals at the top. The latter were bowled out for 52 in the 2024 clash against the Sunrisers in Gqeberha. Englishmen Phil Salt (10) and Will Jacks (12) added 25 runs for the first wicket before a sudden collapse hit the team. None of the other batters could enter double digits as the innings lasted just 13.3 overs. Ottniel Baartman (4/12) and Daniel Worrall (3/22) were the key wicket-takers as SEC won by nine wickets.
#3
Sunrisers Eastern Cape - 77/10 vs MI Cape Town, 2025
The opener of the preceding SA20 season saw the Sunrisers manage just 77/10 in 15 overs while chasing a 175-run target against MI Cape Town in Gqeberha. Trent Boult took a couple of wickets with the new ball before Delano Potgieter took over. He claimed a five-wicket haul as the likes of Aiden Markram and David Bedingham were among his victims. Skipper Markram (19) scored the most for the Sunrisers.