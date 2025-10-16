IPL: Kane Williamson replaces Zaheer Khan as LSG's strategic advisor

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been appointed the strategic advisor for IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 35-year-old will replace Zaheer Khan , who served as the team's mentor in the 2024 season. Notably, Williamson is not retired from international cricket but has opted out of New Zealand's central contract to focus on franchise cricket. Here are further details.

Leadership qualities Goenka impressed by Williamson's leadership and strategic thinking LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka praised Williamson's strategic thinking and leadership, which were instrumental in New Zealand's World Cup and Champions Trophy performances. "He has had an impeccable record as an individual, as a human being and as a captain," Goenka said. He was particularly impressed by Williamson's calm demeanor, ability to inspire players, and his frankness.

Journey A look at his IPL journey Williamson's IPL journey has been plagued by injuries, restricting him to just three matches since joining Gujarat Titans. Despite the setback, Williamson boasts an impressive IPL record of 2,128 runs in 79 matches at an average of 35.47. His tally includes 18 half-centuries and a strike rate of 125.62. His stint with GT lasted three matches after being bought for ₹2 crore in 2023. Williamson was a key batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad between 2015 and 2022.