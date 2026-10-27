SL's Dilshan Madushanka rattles Pakistan with career-best 5/34: Key stats

With SL electing to field, Madushanka struck in the fourth over, surprising Fakhar Zaman with a short ball. His next victim was Saad Baig, whose dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 46/3.

In his second spell, Madushanka troubled Arafat Minhas with a bouncer.

The Lankan seamer then dismantled Pakistan's tail by dismissing Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. He concluded the match with returns of 8.3-1-34-5.