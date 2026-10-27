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Home / News / Sports News / SL's Dilshan Madushanka rattles Pakistan with career-best 5/34: Key stats
SL's Dilshan Madushanka rattles Pakistan with career-best 5/34: Key stats
Madushanka helped Sri Lanka bowl out Pakistan for just 110

SL's Dilshan Madushanka rattles Pakistan with career-best 5/34: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Oct 27, 2026
05:23 pm
What's the story

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka rattled Pakistan with an incredible five-wicket haul in a must-win ODI Tri-Series encounter at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. He recorded his career-best ODI figures of 5/34, helping Sri Lanka bowl out Pakistan for just 110. This marked Pakistan's second-lowest total in home ODIs, according to Cricinfo. Babar Azam was Pakistan's top scorer with a mere 29 off 33 balls.

Match turning point

Madushanka's short balls leave Pakistan in trouble

With SL electing to field, Madushanka struck in the fourth over, surprising Fakhar Zaman with a short ball. His next victim was Saad Baig, whose dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 46/3.

In his second spell, Madushanka troubled Arafat Minhas with a bouncer.

The Lankan seamer then dismantled Pakistan's tail by dismissing Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. He concluded the match with returns of 8.3-1-34-5.

Bowling 

Career-best returns for Madushanka

Madushanka, who made his ODI debut in 2023, recorded his second fifer in the format. He also owns 2 four-wicket hauls.

The left-arm seamer has raced to 61 wickets from 34 ODIs at an average of 26.04. His economy rate is over 6 (6.14).

Claiming his career-best ODI returns, Madushanka now has nine wickets in three games against Pakistan.

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Information

List A numbers

According to Cricinfo, Madushanka also recorded his best ODI returns in List A cricket, with his previous best being 5/40. He now has 113 wickets from 60 List A games at an average of under 25.

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