Manchester United defeated Premier League 2025-26 leaders Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates in Matchweek 23 on Sunday. After taking down Manchester City 2-0 in their previous clash, Michael Carrick's men stunned Mikel Arteta's side. Notably, the Red Devils came from behind to claim victory. With this win, Man United have leapfrogged Liverpool and Chelsea to go fourth. Here are further details and stats.

Information Man United become third side with 40-plus goals this season By scoring three goals, Man United have raced to a tally of 41 after 23 games. They are the third side to score 40-plus goals this season in the Premier League after Man City (47) and Arsenal (42).

Details A look at the points table Leaders Arsenal suffered just their third defeat of the season. They own 50 points from 23 matches with both Manchester City and Aston Villa four points behind (46). Man United claimed their 10th win (D8 L5). They have gone to 4th with 38 points under their belt. Carrick's side are one point above 5th-placed Chelsea and two more than Liverpool.

Match stats Arsenal 2-3 Man United: Here are the match stats The Gunners had 56.6% ball possession against Man United. Notably, the home side managed 15 attempts with 4 shots on target. Their xG was 1.20. Man United had an xG of 0.73. They owned three shots on target from 10 attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Arsenal's 28 was more than the nine from Man United.

Do you know? A rare unwanted record for the Gunners As per Opta, Arsenal have conceded 2+ goals from outside the box in a Premier League game for only the second time at the Emirates. The first instance was versus Tottenham Hotspur, October 2008 (4-4) and now vs Man United, January 2026 (2-3).

Mbeumo Mbeumo enters record books for Man United Mbeumo scored the equalizer for Man United in the 37th minute. As per Opta, Mbeumo is the first Man United player to score against Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool in a Premier League season since Marcus Rashford in 2022-23. Mbeumo is also the first to do so in his debut campaign at the club since Robin van Persie in 2012-13.

Do you know? Mbeumo completes 50 Premier League goals Former Brentford man Mbeumo now owns 50 Premier League goals from 154 matches. This season, Mbeumo owns 8 goals from 18 Premier League matches (A1).

Information Dorgu now involved in 6 Premier League goals this season Patrick Dorgu, who scored Man United's 2nd goal in the 50th minute, scored just his 3rd goal in the Premier League from 34 appearances. All of his three goals have come this season. He also owns three assists, being involved in 6 goals this season.

Duo Key Premier League numbers for Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha Bruno Fernandes made an assist for Dorgu to help Man United go 2-1 up. Making his 215th Premier League appearance, Fernandes owns 61 assists (G67). This season, Fernandes has 10 assists (G5) from 20 league appearances. Matheus Cunha scored the winning goal (87'). The former Wolves forward recorded his 34th Premier League goal (A15) from 102 appearances. He owns 5 goals (A2) this season.

Summary Summary of the contest An own goal from Lisandro Martinez following a Martin Odegaard cross-shot in the 29th minute handed Arsenal the lead. However, the joy didn't last long as Martin Zubimendi's poor pass allowed Mbeumo to run through on goal and beat David Raya. It was Dorgu's wonder strike that helped United take a 2-1 lead. Mikel Merino equalized (84') before Cunha's super shot saw United win.

Records Key records made in the contest As per Squawka, this is only the second time that Arsenal have conceded three times in a PL home game with both Gabriel & Saliba starting after a 3-1 loss to Manchester City in February 2023. Arsenal suffered their maiden home defeat in 17 appearances across all competitions this season. United recorded their maiden away win against Arsenal in the PL since December 2017.

Do you know? A rare three-goal conceded by Arsenal This was the first time Arsenal went on to concede three times in a Premier League game since December 2023 against Luton Town (4-3 win), ending a run of 83 league matches without doing so.