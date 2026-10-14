'Captaincy won't be a completely new challenge', says Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana, who has been the vice-captain for nearly a decade, said that while the full-time captaincy is something new to look forward to, she hopes to do justice to it.

"I have been the vice-captain for almost 10 years. So, I have been part of the leadership group and I wouldn't say it is an entirely new thing. But, for sure, it is something to look forward to and hopefully I can do justice to the role," Mandhana told reporters.