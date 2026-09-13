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Home / News / Sports News / Will Marcus Trescothick continue his England coaching staff role? Details
Will Marcus Trescothick continue his England coaching staff role? Details
Trescothick has been in touch with Fleming

Will Marcus Trescothick continue his England coaching staff role? Details

By Parth Dhall
Sep 13, 2026
05:39 pm
What's the story

Marcus Trescothick is unsure of his future role in England's Test team as Stephen Fleming prepares to take over as the full-time head coach. Trescothick served as England's interim coach for three Tests against Pakistan, leading the team to a 3-0 series victory. He has been in constant touch with Fleming since his appointment as Brendon McCullum's successor. Here are further details.

Interim duties

Role during tumultuous summer

Trescothick's main job was to steady the ship with returning Test captain Joe Root after a tumultuous summer.

This included Ben Stokes's international retirement and McCullum's sacking, along with off-field controversies.

Despite these challenges, Trescothick has successfully guided the team through this transition period.

He will now hand over a winning team to Fleming as part of his interim responsibilities.

Coaching transition

What about Trescothick's future?

Fleming was appointed as McCullum's successor but chose not to take over immediately after leaving IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings earlier this summer.

His first task will be to build his backroom staff for the upcoming winter season, which includes three Tests against reigning World Test Champions South Africa.

According to Cricinfo, Trescothick will join McCullum in Southampton on Sunday ahead of a T20I series against Sri Lanka, with his future role still uncertain.

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Prospects

Desire to continue with Test side

Trescothick has expressed his desire to continue with the Test side, despite not knowing his future commitments.

He said he had spoken with Rob Key about potential plans but was waiting for further discussions with Fleming, Key, and Brendon McCullum before any decisions are made.

"I love doing both formats," Trescothick said. "It's been brilliant and [I'm] privileged to be in the position of being assistant coach."

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Praise received

Root praises Trescothick's role

Root has praised Trescothick's work during the Pakistan series, saying it will benefit his prospects as a head coach.

"I think the way that he's worked with me, the way that he's worked with the group, has been outstanding," Root said.

The England Test captain hopes Trescothick takes confidence from this experience for any future head coaching opportunities.

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