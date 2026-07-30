Stephen Fleming named England's Test coach; Joe Root to lead
What's the story
England have appointed former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as the new head coach of their men's Test side. The decision was announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a rigorous selection process involving several high-profile candidates. Fleming's appointment comes after his successful 18-year tenure with the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the IPL, where he oversaw five titles. Meanwhile, Joe Root has been confirmed as England's new Test captain.
Coaching vision
Rob Key on Fleming's appointment
Fleming's appointment comes as a major boost for England cricket.
Rob Key, the managing director of men's cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), said he is "very fortunate that someone of his caliber is willing to take on the challenge."
He added that Fleming is "the best person to guide a team stacked full of potential and turn that talent into a world-class outfit."
Leadership transition
Root to take over as Test captain
As mentioned, Root will take over the leadership role from Ben Stokes, who announced his international retirement during the recent Test series against New Zealand.
Root has captained England's Test side the most times, with a record of 27 wins, 27 losses, and 11 draws.
He said he is "excited to lead this next generation of players forward," adding that working with Fleming is also a huge motivator for him.
Coaching journey
Honored to be appointed, says Fleming
Fleming, who captained New Zealand in a record 80 Tests, said he is "honored to be appointed" as England's Test head coach.
He added that his ambition is "always to win now," but also to ensure the team is well-placed for the medium and long-term future.
He expressed his eagerness to work with young talents in the team and help them reach their potential as world-class cricketers.
Twitter Post
Official confirmation
Fleming 🤝 Root— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2026
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