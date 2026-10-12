Marnus Labuschagne goes 12 successive Test innings without half-century: Stats
What's the story
Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, who once had a Test batting average of 62-plus, has been struggling to touch the 50-run mark in the format. His misery continued in the 1st Test against South Africa in Durban, where he fell for identical scores of 37 (58) in the two innings. Notably, Labuschagne's last Test fifty came in December last year.
Performance
How Labuschagne fared in Durban
In the first innings at Kingsmead, Labuschagne showed promise after Australia, electing to bat, slumped to 24/2.
He counter-attacked with his 58-ball 37, adding 60 runs with Steve Smith. However, Wiaan Mulder trapped him in front.
The second innings had a similar script as Labuschagne came in at 43/1.
Despite losing partners, the batter took Australia past 150. However, Keshav Maharaj dismissed him for exactly 37 (58).
Numbers
Time ticking for Labuschagne
Labuschagne has now gone 12 successive Test innings without a half-century in Tests. According to Cricbuzz, this marks the longest such streak in his Test career.
As mentioned, the Aussie batter's last 50-plus score came in December last year (65 vs England, Brisbane).
And his last Test century dates back to July 2023 (111 vs England, Manchester).
Slump
Labuschagne's slump
Labuschagne, who kick-started his Test career as the historic concussion substitute for Smith in Ashes 2019, has been Australia's mainstay No. 3 batter in the format.
The first few years of Labuschagne's career saw his batting average climb past 60.
Since January 2024, the Aussie batter has scored 930 runs from 21 Tests at an average of 26.57, including just 8 half-centuries.
Information
His overall Test numbers
Among the most talented batters, Labuschagne has racked up 4,843 runs from 66 Tests (119 innings) at an average of 43.67. His tally includes 11 tons and 25 half-centuries, with the best score of 215.