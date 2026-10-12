Marnus Labuschagne goes 12 successive Test innings without half-century: Stats

In the first innings at Kingsmead, Labuschagne showed promise after Australia, electing to bat, slumped to 24/2.

He counter-attacked with his 58-ball 37, adding 60 runs with Steve Smith. However, Wiaan Mulder trapped him in front.

The second innings had a similar script as Labuschagne came in at 43/1.

Despite losing partners, the batter took Australia past 150. However, Keshav Maharaj dismissed him for exactly 37 (58).