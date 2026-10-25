NZ to rest Matt Henry for remaining India T20Is: Details
What's the story
Team New Zealand has decided to rest their fast bowlers for the remaining matches of the T20I series against India. The decision comes as part of a "planned workload management" strategy. Matt Henry is the most notable name to be rested from the squad. He will miss out on the remainder of this series and stay in Christchurch until joining the ODI squad in Auckland on November 2, two days before the first ODI. Notably, the Kiwis are trailing 0-2 in the five-T20I series.
Injury update
Henry's tight calf and Ferguson's precautionary exit
Henry had bowled just two overs in the second T20I match before leaving the field with a "tight calf," as per captain Mitchell Santner.
Lockie Ferguson, who also left the field as a precautionary measure, will miss out on the third T20I in Wellington but is expected to rejoin for the last two games in Auckland and Hamilton.
Squad changes
Jamieson to miss last 2 games for Ford Trophy commitment
Kyle Jamieson, who hasn't played in the series yet, will stay in Wellington after the third T20I to play a Ford Trophy match for Canterbury at Basin Reserve.
He will miss out on the last two games but return for the ODI leg.
Blair Tickner and Josh Clarkson are set to join the squad for the last three and final two games, respectively.
Squad depth
Rob Walter on managing pacers' workloads
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter emphasized the squad's depth, saying they are "very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players."
He added this is all part of managing their pacers' workloads for upcoming matches.
The T20I series will be followed by a five-match ODI series against India, before a two-Test rubber and then an Australia tour featuring four Tests.