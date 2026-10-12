Abu Dhabi Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz slams fifty vs Afghanistan
What's the story
Bangladesh declared their second innings at 372/7 on the fourth day of the Abu Dhabi Test, setting Afghanistan a daunting target of 479 runs. While Litton Das's brilliant 102 headlined Bangladesh's dominance, he was well supported by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who remained unbeaten on 52. The duo shared a massive partnership of 149 runs for the seventh wicket. Here we look at Mehidy's performance and stats.
Partnership highlights
A fine hand from Mehidy
Bangladesh, who had earned a hefty 106-run first-innings lead, were decently placed at 223/6 when Mehidy arrived in the middle.
While the all-rounder put up a solid show, Afghanistan continued to miss chances, adding to their woes.
Mehidy survived a second run-out chance while driving the ball to mid-on, with Qais Ahmad missing the opportunity this time around.
The former played the second fiddle in the massive stand with Litton. Mehidy completed his fifty just before the declaration and returned unbeaten.
Stats
11th Test fifty for Mehidy
Mehidy smoked five fours en route to his 97-ball 52*.
With his latest fifty, the all-rounder has raced to 2,384 runs in 61 Tests at an average of 24.32, as per Cricinfo.
Besides scoring 11 fifties in this format, he has also slammed a couple of tons.
127 of his runs have come across five innings versus Afghanistan at 36.75. This was his maiden fifty against them.
Information
Over 200 wickets with the ball
Mehidy, who took one wicket across 21 overs in Afghanistan's first innings, also owns 226 wickets in the format at an average of 31.76. He has 15 five-wicket hauls besides three 10-wicket match hauls.