Abu Dhabi Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz slams fifty vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh, who had earned a hefty 106-run first-innings lead, were decently placed at 223/6 when Mehidy arrived in the middle.

While the all-rounder put up a solid show, Afghanistan continued to miss chances, adding to their woes.

Mehidy survived a second run-out chance while driving the ball to mid-on, with Qais Ahmad missing the opportunity this time around.

The former played the second fiddle in the massive stand with Litton. Mehidy completed his fifty just before the declaration and returned unbeaten.