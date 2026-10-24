Mitchell Santner: First bowler with multiple T20I four-fers versus India
What's the story
Team India has taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, thanks to a stunning half-century from Tilak Varma. He staged an incredible counterattack after India's top-order collapse, leading the team to a four-wicket win while chasing 181 in the second T20I in Christchurch. NZ's narrow loss meant a stunning spell from their skipper Mitchell Santner went in vain. The left-arm spinner trapped four wickets to push the visitors on the back foot. Here are further details.
Spell
Sensational spell from Santner
India's chase got off to a rocky start with the early dismissals of Sanju Samson (14) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4).
Abhishek Sharma tried to stabilize the innings with a 27-run knock but eventually became Santner's first victim.
Captain Shreyas Iyer fell for seven after being bowled by Santner, who then dismissed Axar Patel for 11.
Naman Dhir, who made a vital 31, became the spinner's last victim. Santner's four-fer had reduced India to 112/6.
However, Varma's 51* helped them prevail in the last over.
History!
Santner only behind Sodhi
As mentioned, Santner, who finished with 4/21 across four overs, became the first bowler to claim multiple four-wicket hauls versus India in T20Is (2).
The left-arm spinner had previously claimed 4/11 in the 2016 T20 World Cup affair in Nagpur.
With this, Santner has raced to 29 wickets across as many games against India at 27.34.
Only his teammate, Ish Sodhi, owns more wickets against the Men in Blue (30).
Career
150 wickets loading for Santner
New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Santner, now boasts 148 scalps from 140 matches at a fine economy rate of 7.18.
The tally now includes four four-wicket hauls.
Overall in T20 cricket, Santner has claimed 293 wickets across 294 games at a fine economy of around 7.2.
Each of his four T20 four-fers have come in NZ colors.