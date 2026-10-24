Mitchell Santner: First bowler with multiple T20I four-fers versus India 

India's chase got off to a rocky start with the early dismissals of Sanju Samson (14) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4).

Abhishek Sharma tried to stabilize the innings with a 27-run knock but eventually became Santner's first victim.

Captain Shreyas Iyer fell for seven after being bowled by Santner, who then dismissed Axar Patel for 11.

Naman Dhir, who made a vital 31, became the spinner's last victim. Santner's four-fer had reduced India to 112/6.

However, Varma's 51* helped them prevail in the last over.