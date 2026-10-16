First-ever mixed-gender cricket tournament to be held in Sri Lanka
What's the story
In a historic first for the sport, a mixed-gender cricket tournament will be held in Colombo from November 14 to 29. The event, dubbed Test Twenty, will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) and feature young cricketers from all over the world. A total of 160 players aged between 13 and 21 will participate in this unique competition.
Tournament structure
Key details of the tournament
The tournament will have four continental teams, each with 40 players, 20 boys and 20 girls. Their performances will contribute to a common team score.
The matches will be played in a single day, with each team batting twice in two 40-over sessions.
The first session will be played in traditional whites with a red ball during daylight, while the second session will feature colored clothing and a white ball under floodlights.
Fair play
What is Parity Rule?
A key aspect of the tournament is the 'Parity Rule,' which ensures that girls and boys directly impact each other's results.
"Under the Parity Rule, the girls' scores will decide the boys' wins under lights. What he scores under lights decides whether she wins," a press release from organizers said.
This principle will also be applied to broadcast coverage, ensuring equal representation for both genders.
Star-studded panel
Advisory board includes legends like AB de Villiers, Matthew Hayden
The event's advisory board features cricketing icons like AB de Villiers, Matthew Hayden, and Sir Clive Lloyd.
The Global Selection Committee will be led by renowned Delhi-based coach Rajkumar Sharma. Mike Fordham will manage the tournament operations.
With its unique scoring system and equal representation, Test Twenty hopes to provide a new format that unites young male and female cricketers in a shared competitive environment.