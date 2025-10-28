Has Mohammad Rizwan turned down PCB's central contract?

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has reportedly turned down the 2025/26 central contract offered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The decision comes after Rizwan was stripped of captaincy in ODI cricket. According to reports in Pakistani media, Rizwan has certain demands that need to be met before he agrees to sign the central contract. Here are further details.

Contract negotiations Rizwan's demands remain unmet by PCB Sources close to the matter have revealed that all players other than Rizwan have signed their PCB contracts. The star wicketkeeper-batter is said to have held back owing to a few conditions he placed before the PCB. Reports suggest that the board has not agreed to his demands, and it doesn't seem likely that they will be accepted anytime soon.

Squad selection Rizwan included in Pakistan's ODI squad Despite the ongoing standoff with the PCB over his contract, Rizwan has been included in Pakistan's 16-member squad for the impending ODI series against South Africa at home. Although Rizwan is no longer the ODI skipper, the Pakistan board seems committed to retaining him as a wicketkeeper-batter despite contractual disagreements. Notably, Shaheen Afridi replaced Rizwan as Pakistan's ODI captain.