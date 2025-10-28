Has Mohammad Rizwan turned down PCB's central contract?
What's the story
Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has reportedly turned down the 2025/26 central contract offered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The decision comes after Rizwan was stripped of captaincy in ODI cricket. According to reports in Pakistani media, Rizwan has certain demands that need to be met before he agrees to sign the central contract. Here are further details.
Contract negotiations
Rizwan's demands remain unmet by PCB
Sources close to the matter have revealed that all players other than Rizwan have signed their PCB contracts. The star wicketkeeper-batter is said to have held back owing to a few conditions he placed before the PCB. Reports suggest that the board has not agreed to his demands, and it doesn't seem likely that they will be accepted anytime soon.
Squad selection
Rizwan included in Pakistan's ODI squad
Despite the ongoing standoff with the PCB over his contract, Rizwan has been included in Pakistan's 16-member squad for the impending ODI series against South Africa at home. Although Rizwan is no longer the ODI skipper, the Pakistan board seems committed to retaining him as a wicketkeeper-batter despite contractual disagreements. Notably, Shaheen Afridi replaced Rizwan as Pakistan's ODI captain.
Career challenges
Rizwan and Babar demoted to Category B
Rizwan was one of the 30 players picked for the new central contracts earlier this year. Notably, no player was given a Category A contract by the PCB. Both Rizwan and Babar Azam were demoted to Category B, indicating a major shift in the board's hierarchy. The two batters were also excluded from Pakistan's 2025 Asia Cup squad.