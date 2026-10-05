'India moved beyond him': Mohammed Shami's India comeback ruled out
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has dismissed the possibility of Mohammed Shami's return to the national team. The veteran pacer last played for India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final and has been sidelined due to injuries, fitness issues, or other unknown reasons. Despite his continued success in domestic cricket, Karthik believes that the team has moved on from Shami and there is "no point" in recalling him.
Bowling assessment
Karthik's take on Shami
Karthik's comments came after India's mixed performance in the ODI series against West Indies, which they won 2-1.
The series was criticized for being batting-friendly pitches but also highlighted the bowlers' struggles.
However, Karthik still thinks that recalling Shami wouldn't be a good decision.
He said, "India moved beyond him. There is no point in going back," while also acknowledging Shami's excellent bowling form.
Team composition
Shift in focus from veterans to new talent
Karthik's comments also reflect on India's current bowling unit, which includes established players like Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
He also noted that players such as Gurnoor Brar, Aquib Nabi, and Anshul Kamboj are slowly being given more opportunities.
With Jasprit Bumrah being the bowling attack's nucleus, the focus has been on a new generation of talent in Indian cricket.
Veteran players
Concerns over ODI cricket's future post Rohit-Kohli era
While Karthik is open to the idea of new players coming into the team, he is also keen to see stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue playing for India.
He expressed concern over the future of ODI cricket after these veterans retire, possibly after next year's World Cup.
"If we lose two of the best cricketers, it is going to have an effect," he said.
Comeback
Shami's comeback bid
Despite being out of contention, Shami has been a regular feature in the domestic circuit.
From bowling long red-ball spells to playing white-ball cricket, the 36-year-old has proved his mettle.
Earlier this year, Shami expressed his determination to keep playing at any level after East Zone's victory over South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final.
He boasts 206 wickets from 108 ODIs at an average of 24.05. His tally includes 6 fifers, 10 four-fers, and an economy rate of 5.58.