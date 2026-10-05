'India moved beyond him': Mohammed Shami's India comeback ruled out

Karthik's comments came after India's mixed performance in the ODI series against West Indies, which they won 2-1.

The series was criticized for being batting-friendly pitches but also highlighted the bowlers' struggles.

However, Karthik still thinks that recalling Shami wouldn't be a good decision.

He said, "India moved beyond him. There is no point in going back," while also acknowledging Shami's excellent bowling form.