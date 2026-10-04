Batters with most ODI centuries against India in India
What's the story
West Indies skipper Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 162 against India in the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh. His knock, including 17 fours and 3 sixes, helped the Windies chase down a mammoth 352 in 48.2 overs. This is now the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase against India. Hope also raced to his fourth ODI century against India in India.
#1
AB de Villiers: 5 centuries
According to Cricinfo, former South African batter AB de Villiers tops this list of scoring the most ODI tons against India in India (5).
Between 2005 and 2015, de Villiers played several resounding knocks against India, especially away from home.
The former Proteas batter hammered 662 runs from 11 ODIs at an average of 82.75. His strike rate was a staggering 130.05.
#2
Daryl Mitchell: 4 centuries
Before the Chandigarh ODI, New Zealand dasher Daryl Mitchell was the only other player with four-plus ODI tons against India in India.
As of now, the Kiwi all-rounder has smashed 650 runs from eight ODI innings at 92.85 against India. This includes five fifty-plus scores (1 half-century).
Mitchell has a strike rate of 106.38 in this regard.
#3
Shai Hope: 4 centuries
With his latest knock, West Indies captain Shai Hope has joined Mitchell in second place.
His ODI tally against India in India includes four tons and two half-centuries in just 14 innings.
As of now, the Windies skipper has scored 790 runs at an average of 71.81 against India in India. His strike rate reads 86.62.