Batters with most ODI centuries against India in India

According to Cricinfo, former South African batter AB de Villiers tops this list of scoring the most ODI tons against India in India (5).

Between 2005 and 2015, de Villiers played several resounding knocks against India, especially away from home.

The former Proteas batter hammered 662 runs from 11 ODIs at an average of 82.75. His strike rate was a staggering 130.05.